BEAVERCREEK,Ohio (WDTN) – The Cheesecake Factory at the Greene remains closed after the sprinkler system randomly went off Monday.

The Beavercreek Fire Department said Monday that sprinklers activated randomly in the restaurant.

Senior Director of Public Relations for the Cheesecake Factory, Alethea Rowe, released this statement Tuesday.

“We are still awaiting our final inspections in order to reopen. We hope to reopen soon,” said Rowe.

This case is still under investigation.

