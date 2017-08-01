Crash closes I-75 during morning commute

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A four-car crash closed the northbound lanes of I-75 Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 6:15 am in the northbound lanes of I-75 near the I-70 interchange.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it began when a semi lost its load on the freeway. While emergency personnel worked to clear that a car hit the semi, setting off a chain reaction that ended with four cars blocking the road.

OSHP Troopers closed all lanes of northbound I-75 while they dealt with the mess. The freeway was back open by 8:00 am.

Two people were taken to Grandview Hospital with minor injuries. There is no word on whether anyone was cited in the accident.