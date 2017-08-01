Family Discovers ‘Euthanized’ Dog Alive in a Shelter

By Published:

 

Last fall, the Coates family of Farmington, Utah, made the difficult decision to have their dog Zoey, who had been suffering from seizures, euthanized after discovering a large mass on her side, KSL reported.

On November 29, 2016, Tawny Coates, Zoey’s owner, asked her father to do what she could not: take Zoey to Bayview Animal Hospital in Farmington to be euthanized.

Six months later, while searching for a rescue boxer to replace Zoey, the Coates’ learned the shocking revelation that their dog had never been euthanized, but was very much alive at a rescue home for boxers.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s