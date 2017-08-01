Historic Youngstown home has been occupied for 204 years straight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last week, Youngstown City Council approved spending $3,000 on a historical marker for the oldest continuously-inhabited residence still on its original site.

It’s the Kyle-McCollum house on the west side — the last home on the east end of McCollum Road, adjacent to Mill Creek Park.

On Tuesday, WKBN toured the house, where construction started in 1797 one year after John Young arrived.

“Joshua Kyle married a McCollum — Hannah McCollum — and they were the ones that built the house,” Sylvia Imler said.

The stone facade on the house is over 200 years old. The holes on the side is where the original wooden scaffolding went. In some places, the wood’s still there.

For 24 years, the house has been owned by Phil and Sylvia Imler.

The fireplace where meals were once cooked is now the center point of a sitting area. The windows show walls that are two feet thick.

Historic Youngstown home on McCollum Road View as list View as gallery Open Gallery