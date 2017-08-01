Historic Youngstown home has been occupied for 204 years straight

WKBN Staff Published: Updated:
WKBN Photo

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last week, Youngstown City Council approved spending $3,000 on a historical marker for the oldest continuously-inhabited residence still on its original site.

It’s the Kyle-McCollum house on the west side — the last home on the east end of McCollum Road, adjacent to Mill Creek Park.

On Tuesday, WKBN toured the house, where construction started in 1797 one year after John Young arrived.

“Joshua Kyle married a McCollum — Hannah McCollum — and they were the ones that built the house,” Sylvia Imler said.

The stone facade on the house is over 200 years old. The holes on the side is where the original wooden scaffolding went. In some places, the wood’s still there.

For 24 years, the house has been owned by Phil and Sylvia Imler.

The fireplace where meals were once cooked is now the center point of a sitting area. The windows show walls that are two feet thick.

Historic Youngstown home on McCollum Road

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s