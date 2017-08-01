Local communities hosting National Night Out events

(WDTN) — It will be a National Night Out in several communities across the Miami Valley on Tuesday night.
The events are part of an annual nationwide effort to strengthen relationships between neighborhoods and law enforcement.
The program started in 1984 with a goal of making neighborhoods safe, more caring places. This year’s event, the 34th, will involve over 16,500 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world. In all over 38.5 million people are expected to participate in ‘America’s Night Out Against Crime’.
“A key part of living a healthy life is having a safe place to live, said Jeff Cooper, Health Commissioner, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County. ” Exposure to crime and violence can increase the risk of smoking, alcohol and drug abuse; mental illness, anxiety disorders and chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes.”
A list of local National Night Out events is listed below:
Dayton
4:00 – 8:00 pm at Residence Park in Dayton (corner of Elmhurst Rd. and West 2nd Street, Dayton)
Featured Activities:
Free Food
Music
Health Screenings
Neighborhood Groups
Safety & Crime Prevention Information
Meet Community Leaders Participating Groups
Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County
Dayton Police
Montgomery County Sheriff
DATV – Dayton Access Television
3DI Drill, Drum & Dance Team
Springfield
5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Snyder Park near the SplashPad and playground area
Peace March – A Peace March will be a part of the National Night Out event with residents of the south and west regions of the town meeting at the Snyder Park Shelter House near the US 40/Snyder Park Road entrance, wearing red shirts. Residents of the north and east regions of the town will meet in the Kroger parking lot on Bechtle Ave., wearing blue shirts. Residents will begin marching at 4:30 p.m., crossing together at the green bridge in Snyder Park.
Huber Heights
6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
WAYNE HIGH SCHOOL – 5400 CHAMBERSBURG RD, HUBER HEIGHTS
Careflight
Ohio Division of Wildlife mobile archery trailer
Community Blood Center blood drive – 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Miami Valley Young Marines trying to break world record for the biggest balloon stomp
Historical Society antique car show
dunk a cop
community and health organizations on site
emergency vehicles from the police and fire department on site
food and inflatables on site
Butler Township
6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Stonespring of Vandalia – 4000 Singing Hills Blvd, Dayton, Ohio 45414
Butler Township Police Officers(including K9 Zorro!)
Butler Township Fire Department
bounce houses, games, door prizes
Everything is free
Austin Landing
6:00 – 10:00 p.m.
The park at Austin Landing – 10050 Innovation Way.
U.S. Army simulator – distracted driving experience
The community party will coincide with more than a dozen neighborhood National Night Out events throughout the township. Township block parties are scheduled from 6 – 8 p.m. Party hosts are planning everything from the traditional display of porch lights to cookouts, games and visits from police and fire personnel.
Clearcreek Township
5:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Patricia Allyn Park on State Route 48
Scheduled events will include: safety stations, crashed car display, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Warren County SWAT, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Clearcreek Fire Department with an extrication exercise, emergency services helicopter landing, canine demonstrations, games, music and free food.