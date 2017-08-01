Local communities hosting National Night Out events

(WDTN) — It will be a National Night Out in several communities across the Miami Valley on Tuesday night.

The events are part of an annual nationwide effort to strengthen relationships between neighborhoods and law enforcement.

The program started in 1984 with a goal of making neighborhoods safe, more caring places. This year’s event, the 34th, will involve over 16,500 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world. In all over 38.5 million people are expected to participate in ‘America’s Night Out Against Crime’.

“A key part of living a healthy life is having a safe place to live, said Jeff Cooper, Health Commissioner, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County. ” Exposure to crime and violence can increase the risk of smoking, alcohol and drug abuse; mental illness, anxiety disorders and chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes.”

A list of local National Night Out events is listed below:

Dayton

4:00 – 8:00 pm at Residence Park in Dayton (corner of Elmhurst Rd. and West 2nd Street, Dayton)

Featured Activities:

Free Food

Music

Health Screenings

Neighborhood Groups

Safety & Crime Prevention Information

Meet Community Leaders Participating Groups

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County

Dayton Police

Montgomery County Sheriff

DATV – Dayton Access Television

3DI Drill, Drum & Dance Team

Springfield

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Snyder Park near the SplashPad and playground area

Peace March – A Peace March will be a part of the National Night Out event with residents of the south and west regions of the town meeting at the Snyder Park Shelter House near the US 40/Snyder Park Road entrance, wearing red shirts. Residents of the north and east regions of the town will meet in the Kroger parking lot on Bechtle Ave., wearing blue shirts. Residents will begin marching at 4:30 p.m., crossing together at the green bridge in Snyder Park.

Huber Heights

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

WAYNE HIGH SCHOOL – 5400 CHAMBERSBURG RD, HUBER HEIGHTS

Careflight

Ohio Division of Wildlife mobile archery trailer

Community Blood Center blood drive – 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Miami Valley Young Marines trying to break world record for the biggest balloon stomp

Historical Society antique car show

dunk a cop

community and health organizations on site

emergency vehicles from the police and fire department on site

food and inflatables on site

Butler Township

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Stonespring of Vandalia – 4000 Singing Hills Blvd, Dayton, Ohio 45414

Butler Township Police Officers(including K9 Zorro!)

Butler Township Fire Department

bounce houses, games, door prizes

Everything is free

Austin Landing

6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

The park at Austin Landing – 10050 Innovation Way.

U.S. Army simulator – distracted driving experience

The community party will coincide with more than a dozen neighborhood National Night Out events throughout the township. Township block parties are scheduled from 6 – 8 p.m. Party hosts are planning everything from the traditional display of porch lights to cookouts, games and visits from police and fire personnel.

Clearcreek Township

5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Patricia Allyn Park on State Route 48

Scheduled events will include: safety stations, crashed car display, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Warren County SWAT, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Clearcreek Fire Department with an extrication exercise, emergency services helicopter landing, canine demonstrations, games, music and free food.