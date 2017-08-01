Local library to host solar eclipse programs

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A local library will host educational programs about the solar eclipse that will lead up to the big event.

The Washington-Centerville Public Library created this series of educational events for the community.

All of the programs are free and open to the public.

There is a limited number of solar eclipse glasses for watching the solar eclipse at the library.

The programs are listed below:

August 12, 11 a.m. – Total Eclipse of the Sun Family Storytime

August 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Under the Dome Traveling Planetarium

August 21, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Solar Eclipse Viewing @ the Library

For more information about the programs at the library, click here.