Local organization brings attention to solar eclipse glasses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local organization brings awareness to the Dayton area about the solar eclipse glasses.

SunWatch Indian Village and Archaeological Park shared the Boonshoft Astronomy’s Facebook post about the special glasses.

NASA’s website has a list of specific requirements you need to look for on the solar eclipse glasses. NASA explains the approved solar eclipse glasses must be able to provide this information:

Have certification information with a designated ISO 12312-2 international standard

Have the manufacturer’s name and address printed somewhere on the product

Not be used if they are older than three years, or have scratched or wrinkled lenses

Not use homemade filters

If you or your family is looking for these glasses, The Boonshoft Museum is selling the safety approved the solar eclipse glasses for $1.

