Man claims to be abducted on Wright State campus

FAIBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A man says he was abducted from Wright State’s campus on Monday afternoon.

Wright State officials say a man not affiliated with the university claims he was walking near the back of the campus near University Boulevard and Rockafield around 4 p.m. on Monday.

According to the man, two people pulled up in a white van and abducted him at gunpoint. He told university officials the suspects drove around for nearly 20 minutes before dropping him off in Fairborn.

The man said he was not hurt or robbed. He said he did not know the suspects.

He described the suspects as being white males. The man said one suspect had salt and pepper hair, was wearing a baseball cap and a black long-sleeved shirt. He said the other suspect was also wearing a baseball cap and a gray long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Wright State University Police Department at 937-775-2111.

