MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — An early morning crash in Miamisburg left a man hospitalized.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1 a.m. on Monday.

A van flipped onto its top near the intersection of Linden Avenue and Lindenborough Court.

Miamisburg Police say a man was taken to Sycamore Hospital with a minor head injury.

Officers weren’t sure if the man was wearing a seatbelt.

Police say the man will be cited for failure to control.

The crash is under investigation.