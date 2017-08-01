Man indicted on pornography charges and other charges

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday Steven McDowell of Huber Heights was indicted by the Greene County Grand Jury for eleven counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material and other charges.

While police arrested McDowell, he allegedly had nude images of minors on his cellphone.

In addition, McDowell allegedly had sexual contact with two elderly impaired residents while working at the Pristine Senior Living and Post-Acute Care Center.

2 NEWS reached out to the center for a comment.

The Pristine Senior Living and Post-Acute Care Center released a statement Tuesday.

 

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office said McDowell’s arraignment will be scheduled within the week.

McDowell is being held in the Greene County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

 

 

 

 

