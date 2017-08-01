Man killed in state fair accident to be laid to rest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The man killed in the Ohio State Fair accident opening day will be laid to rest Tuesday.

A funeral for 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell will be held at 11 a.m. at Grove City United Church. Following the service, he will be buried at Greenlawn Cemetery.

People gathered in Grove City for a visitation Monday night to pay their respects.

Jarrell was killed Wednesday while riding the Fire Ball at the fair when it malfunctioned. Seven others were hurt, some critically.

Jarrell had just joined the Marines a week before his death. He was scheduled to begin training after graduating high school.

Family friend, Corey Welch described Jarrell as “”Happy go-getter in life, I mean, a hard worker, just a fun kid to be around.”

Jarrell’s family has hired an attorney to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.

“We took this case to seek justice for Tyler,” said Attorney Mark Lewis of Kitrick, Lewis, & Harris. “His family wants to find out how this could happen and prevent it from happening to others.”

The attorney has hired an accident reconstruction company and a local investigator to determine what happened.

Ride inspectors said the ride was cleared for use just hours before it happened.

“Amusements of America” says there’s no evidence operator error played a role in the deadly accident. Fire Ball rides have been shut down across the country until further notice.