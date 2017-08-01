Narcan to the Rescue After Dog Ingests Oxycodone

A sheriff’s deputy used Narcan to revive a woman’s beloved pet after the dog ate her legally prescribed pain medication.

York County Sheriff William King said a woman flagged down Sgt. David Chauvette Thursday morning, fearful her dog Addie had “overdosed” on Oxycodone, NBC affiliate WCSH reported.

According to the state’s Attorney General’s office, this is the first time Narcan has been used on a dog. It was also Sgt. Chauvette’s first time administering the drug.

The owner told authorities Thursday night Addie seems fine. She told them she feels grateful the sheriff’s office sergeant was carrying the life-saving drug.

Photo Credit: WCSH-TV