Officers: Man’s visit to the hospital could be connected to Monday’s incident

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Regional Dispatch says a man’s visit to the hospital Tuesday could be in connection to Monday’s shooting incident.

The hospital tells 2 NEWS the man is in critical condition.

Regional Dispatch said a man arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch also says the man arrived at the hospital with two female in a red vehicle.

Officers found shell casings around the area of West Grand Avenue and Porter Avenue.

