Ohio ex-cop who killed unarmed black man seeks reinstatement

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2016, file photo, Ray Tensing exits Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan's courtroom following the first day of the jury selection process for his murder trial in Cincinnati. Prospective jurors will be questioned Monday, Oct. 31 for Tensing's trial on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in the shooting of Sam DuBose after he was pulled over July 19, 2015, near the University of Cincinnati for a missing front license plate. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The union representing a police officer who fatally shot an unarmed motorist is moving forward with a grievance seeking his reinstatement with University of Cincinnati police after two mistrials in his criminal case.

It also seeks back pay for 27-year-old Ray Tensing and alleges he was improperly fired in July 2015 after killing 43-year-old Sam DuBose during a traffic stop. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the grievance was on hold for two years as Tensing faced murder charges.

A prosecutor recently declined to pursue a third trial. Federal authorities are reviewing whether there might have been civil rights offenses warranting prosecution.

Tensing says he feared he’d be dragged or hit as DuBose drove away.

A spokesman for the university has said it doesn’t intend to reverse Tensing’s firing.

