Ohio ex-cop who killed unarmed black man seeks reinstatement

CINCINNATI (AP) — The union representing a police officer who fatally shot an unarmed motorist is moving forward with a grievance seeking his reinstatement with University of Cincinnati police after two mistrials in his criminal case.

It also seeks back pay for 27-year-old Ray Tensing and alleges he was improperly fired in July 2015 after killing 43-year-old Sam DuBose during a traffic stop. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the grievance was on hold for two years as Tensing faced murder charges.

A prosecutor recently declined to pursue a third trial. Federal authorities are reviewing whether there might have been civil rights offenses warranting prosecution.

Tensing says he feared he’d be dragged or hit as DuBose drove away.

A spokesman for the university has said it doesn’t intend to reverse Tensing’s firing.