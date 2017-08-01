Police: Citizens stop suspect in crash that injured 10-year-old

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A 10-year-old child was critically injured in a car crash Tuesday in Walnut Hills.

The crash was reported about 9:30 a.m. Cincinnati police said the car, driven by Adriel Holloway, 27, struck a tree near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Lincoln Avenue.

“It just sounded like a cannon going off. It almost sounded like a bomb going off when it hit the tree,” said Danny Dickson, who was working on a construction site less than a block away. “It scared us honestly because we didn’t know what was going on and we spun around and saw the car wrapped around the tree.”

Dr. Jay Johannigman, a world-renowned emergency room physician at UC Hospital, happened to be passing by and stopped to help.

“He was the one who actually rendered aid to the juvenile,” Cincinnati police Lt. Brian Norris said.

Police said Holloway walked away after the crash, leaving the child behind.

The child was in the front passenger’s seat. Witnesses said he was not wearing a seat belt and the airbag did not deploy. The boy was critically injured and taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Dickson said as Holloway walked away from the scene he encountered a woman who had stopped to help. Dickson said Holloway exposed himself to the woman, who ran back into her car.

“He did his rude thing and it scared her and she took off back to her car,” Dickson said.

Police said citizens stopped Holloway from leaving and he was apprehended by police shortly after. He was reported to be hospitalized in fair condition.

Excessive speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash and Holloway is likely to face charges, police said.

Police have not yet determined the relationship between the driver and the child.