Police found multiple bullets around a Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police responded to a scene where they had reports of shots fired at a house Monday.

Police were called to the 230 block of North Smithville Road around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

Two witnesses told police they heard about five to seven gunshots and a car quickly drove away.

The police talked with a person who says she lives in the house and was not home when the incident happened, according to the police report.

Police noted multiple bullet holes around the outside of the house in the police report.

One witness said there was a lot of traffic around the 230 block of North Smithville Road.

This case is still under investigation.