Police found multiple bullets around a Dayton home

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police responded to a scene where they had reports of shots fired at a house Monday.

Police were called to the 230 block of North Smithville Road around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

Two witnesses told police they heard about five to seven gunshots and a car quickly drove away.

The police talked with a person who says she lives in the house and was not home when the incident happened, according to the police report.

Police noted multiple bullet holes around the outside of the house in the police report.

One witness said there was a lot of traffic around the 230 block of North Smithville Road.

This case is still under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s