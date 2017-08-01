Shooting investigation underway in Warren County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a shooting investigation after a person was found dead in Franklin Township.

Deputies responded to a shooting call around 3 a.m. on Tuesday in the 6000 block of Miami View Drive.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a person dead from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released information about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting.

Deputies at the scene say more information should be released later on Tuesday morning.