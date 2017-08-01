Siri hit streak, Dragons losing streak continued at Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind.—Three Fort Wayne pitchers combined to scatter seven hits and Marcus Greene Jr. hit a three-run home run as the TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 6-1 on Tuesday afternoon. The TinCaps earned a sweep of the four-game series as the Dragons went 1-6 on their seven-game road trip that began in Lansing.

Jose Siri doubled over the head of the right fielder on the first pitch he saw in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 37 straight games. Siri broke the all-time Midwest League record on Monday night that had stood for 40 years, surpassing the 35-game hitting streak of Tony Toups of the Waterloo Indians in 1977.

Fort Wayne took a 2-0 lead in the third inning and added a run in the fifth. The Dragons scored in the seventh on a two-out RBI triple by Malik Collymore to make it 3-1, but Fort Wayne answered with a three-run eighth on Greene’s home run to close out the scoring.

The Dragons were led offensively by Collymore, who was 3 for 4 with two singles, a triple, and the lone run batted in.

On the mound, starter Matt Blandino was charged with the loss as he fell to 1-4. Blandino worked five and one-third innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Reliever Jesse Adams retired all five batters he faced to extend his scoreless streak to 17 straight outings without allowing a run covering 22.2 innings. Joel Kuhnel allowed the runs in the eighth as his scoreless streak ended after 12 appearances and 16 shutout innings.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-25, 54-54) return home to open a three-game series with the Great Lakes Loons on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Alex Webb (0-2, 6.46) will start for the Dragons. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani will start Thursday night’s game for the Dragons at Fifth Third Field as he returns from an elbow injury. DeSclafani won a team-high 18 games for the Reds over the 2015-16 seasons but has not pitched in the Major Leagues in 2017.