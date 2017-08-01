Trump says he won’t stop tweeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s not going to stop tweeting.

On Twitter Tuesday, Trump says: “Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people). Only way for me to get the truth out!”

The tweet came one day after retired Gen. John Kelly took over as Trump’s new chief of staff. On Monday, Trump tweeted “no WH chaos!”

Kelly was tapped to bring order to the chaotic West Wing. He quickly made his presence known on Monday, ousting newly appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci and revising the command structure so that all senior staffers report to him.

