UD basketball player facing assault charges

Sam Miller

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A University of Dayton basketball player is facing assault charges in Greene County.

Court records show Samuel MIller, a Junior Forward with the UD Basketball team, posted a $7,500 bond Monday and pleaded not guilty to an assault charge.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Sunday.

Miller is due back in a Greene County court Wednesday.

University of Dayton Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said Tuesday, “The University of Dayton is aware of an incident, but cannot discuss individual student matters because of federal privacy laws.” Sullivan continued, “With all student conduct matters, the University responds in accordance with the University’s Student Code of Conduct and other applicable standards.”

