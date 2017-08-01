Youngstown police say spectators paid man in barbaric Facebook fight

Warning: The attached video contains acts of violence and may be disturbing to some.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown was charged after a fight that was egged on and allegedly paid for by spectators.

Officers were called about 11:16 p.m. Monday to the Shell Gas Station on Market Street on reports of a man lying on the ground.

When police arrived, they found James Underwood on the ground and bleeding. Police said Underwood was awake but not responding.

A witness approached police and showed them a Facebook post from someone else who posted a video of the fight.

Police say the video shows a man, later identified as Tracey Shuler, 45, beating Underwood, elbowing him in the face and punching him until he was knocked out. All the while, spectators were egging the men on and at one point someone yelled that they would pay Shuler $20 to knock Underwood out, according to the police report.

Shuler was picked a short distance away on E. Auburndale Ave.  He is charged with felonious assault.

Underwood was last listed in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Hospital.”

