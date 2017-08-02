3 individuals honored for selfless acts in the Miami Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three individuals at the Miami Valley Fire District celebration received special recognition for their selfless acts.

Miami Valley Fire District Lt. Trent Shroyer, Oakwood Firefighter/Paramedic/Police Officer Sarah Whitaker and Miami Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Andy Harp were presented with different awards.

Miami Valley Fire District Lt. Trent Shroyer received the EMS Star of Life Medal for performing CPR on a contractor who collapsed while doing maintenance work at Shoyer’s home in April.

Oakwood Firefighter/Paramedic/Police Officer Sarah Whitaker received the first-ever Miami Valley Fire District Citizens Award for her quick action on a Miamisburg bike path July 19. Whitaker witnessed a man tumble from his bicycle after suffering cardiac arrest. Whitaker immediately started CPR and took further action that saved his life.

Miami Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Andy Harp was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation and a Commendation/Citation Bar for, “exemplary performance of your duties.

READ MORE: Local fire district celebrated 8 firefighter promotions