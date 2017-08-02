Local fire district celebrated 8 firefighter promotions

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One fire district promoted eight firefighter paramedics to a lieutenant ranking at a special ceremony Monday, July 31.

The Miami Valley Fire District celebrated the eight firefighters on the success of completing rigorous mental and physical testing to earn their lieutenant titles.

All eight have the responsibility to supervise their newly assigned fire companies within the district.

Miami Valley Fire District Chief Matthew Queen said the promotion comes with a big responsibility.

“They are the first line of supervision, and they carry a great deal of responsibility,”Fire District Chief Queen said. “They will direct fire operations both at their stations and on the scene of an emergency.”

The eight firefighters are pictured below.