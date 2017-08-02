Local fire district celebrated 8 firefighter promotions

By Published: Updated:
Front row from left; Lt. Brett Beach, Lt. Steve Swoll, Lt. Toby Borger Back row from left: Lt. Trent Shroyer, Lt. Brady Creech, Lt. Michael Wilcox, Lt. Neil Risner, Lt. Brian Gedart (Photo courtesy: Jill Drury, Miami Twp.)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One fire district promoted eight firefighter paramedics to a lieutenant ranking at a special ceremony Monday, July 31.

The Miami Valley Fire District celebrated the eight firefighters on the success of completing rigorous mental and physical testing to earn their lieutenant titles.

All eight have the responsibility to supervise their newly assigned fire companies within the district.

Miami Valley Fire District Chief Matthew Queen said the promotion comes with a big responsibility.

“They are the first line of supervision, and they carry a great deal of responsibility,”Fire District Chief Queen said.  “They will direct fire operations both at their stations and on the scene of an emergency.”

The eight firefighters are pictured below.

 

Front row from left; Lt. Brett Beach, Lt. Steve Swoll, Lt. Toby Borger
Back row from left: Lt. Trent Shroyer, Lt. Brady Creech, Lt. Michael Wilcox, Lt. Neil Risner, Lt. Brian Gedart (Photo courtesy: Jill Drury, Miami Twp.)

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s