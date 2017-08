(WDTN) — Amazon is looking for help and they’re in a hurry to make it happen.

The company is hosting Amazon Jobs Day at several locations across the country.

Their goal is to hire 50,000 new employees by Thursday night.

The online shopping giant is trying to staff 13 fulfillment centers around the U.S.

They’re hiring in-person and offering medical benefits in several cities, including Etna, Ohio.

To see a complete list of hiring events scheduled for Wednesday, visiting Amazon’s website.