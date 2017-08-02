Charges approved for 1 involved in Xenia shooting

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday charges for one male involved in the Xenia shooting have been approved.

Nathaniel Gorman,18, of Xenia is being charged with felonious assault and other charges.

Police say a man heard people breaking into his car around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1600 block of W. Second St. The man told police his dogs started barking, alerting him to the break-in.

Police say they have one adult and one minor in custody. The third suspect is a young adult male. Police say they know who the suspect is and they’re actively searching for him.

