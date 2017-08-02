Crews battle house fire in Clayton

By Published: Updated:
House damaged by fire on Rushleigh Road in Clayton.

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Clayton on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a fire call just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the 6900 block of Rushleigh Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames showing from a one-story house. The fire reportedly started in the garage and spread into the attic of the house.

A car in the garage was destroyed in the fire. The garage was the most heavily damaged area of the house.

A wall going from the garage to the house was also heavily damaged.

The person who called 911 said it was a single family house.

Police didn’t have any information about how many people lived in the home or if there were any injuries.

Fire officials haven’t said where the fire started or what might have caused it.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s