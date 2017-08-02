Crews battle house fire in Clayton

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Clayton on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a fire call just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the 6900 block of Rushleigh Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames showing from a one-story house. The fire reportedly started in the garage and spread into the attic of the house.

A car in the garage was destroyed in the fire. The garage was the most heavily damaged area of the house.

A wall going from the garage to the house was also heavily damaged.

The person who called 911 said it was a single family house.

Police didn’t have any information about how many people lived in the home or if there were any injuries.

Fire officials haven’t said where the fire started or what might have caused it.