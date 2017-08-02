Dayton Area Chamber launches #HelloDayton

#HelloDayton by the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce launched a social media campaign Wednesday to interact with the Dayton community.

The Chamber created, produced and posted the video on social media to introduce the campaign.

The Dayton Area Chamber created this video to encourage people who live in Dayton to participate on its Facebook and Twitter pages and share what they love about Dayton.

The DACC created short videos with four specific themes, Cost of Living, Recreation, Transportation and Health care.

DACC will pick one person from the comment section of each video to win a #HelloDayton t-shirt.

The idea came directly from Dayton Area Chamber members, who have guided the chamber toward an emphasis on workforce development.

The #HelloDayton video series will be available for use by human resources professionals and business leaders who are looking for a way to introduce new recruits to the Dayton region.

Holley Allen, Marketing and Communications Director for the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce says this campaign will benefit the Dayton community.

“We’re excited to provide a new way for businesses to roll out the welcome mat for those who’ve recently made the Dayton area their home, or to attract talented people who aren’t aware of the great things we have to offer here,” said Allen.

The #HelloDayton videos social media campaign will wrap up in November 2017, but the videos will be available at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce website.

