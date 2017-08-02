Detectives arrest drug trafficking suspect

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Detectives ended a long investigative search after they arrested a man on drug trafficking charges early Wednesday morning.

Detectives served a search warrant at a home on the 3700 block of Burton Road. Detectives seized methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, several firearms and surveillance equipment from the home and that’s where they arrested 37-year-old Brad Ferryman.

In addition, Miami County Sheriff’s Detectives also seized drugs packaged up for sale, one handgun and money from Ferryman’s vehicle.

Ferryman was taken into custody Wednesday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says Ferryman could face additional charges after talking with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.