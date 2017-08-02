DPS athletes impacted by OHSAA regulation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of Dayton Public School athletes will be impacted this upcoming school year by a recent rule modification by The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).

“There are approximately 90 students affected by this based on the list that was submitted to the athletic office,” wrote Mark Baker, Dayton Public Schools Athletic Director in an e-mail.

The regulation requires charter school students who participate in public school athletics to play for the school closest to their residence rather than the school closest to their charter. It will also impact play time for athletes having to transfer to a different member (member meaning a school within the DPS district) school.

“If a student transfers to another school and doesn’t meet one of the exceptions, then he/she must sit out the first half of the regular season,” wrote Tim Stried, OHSAA Director of Communications.

What are the exceptions Stried is referring to? To read the bylaws and exceptions, click here.

Who qualifies as a transfer student?

Stried says, “Once a student establishes his/her athletic eligibility at one of our member schools, it is considered a transfer if he/she switches to a different school to play. It doesn’t matter if he/she is at a charter, public, non-public, etc.”

“When a student’s enrollment changes from one school to another OR the student plays in a practice, scrimmage, or contest with a school-sponsored team of which the student has not been enrolled,” according to the school district’s transfer/non-enrollment guide.

Parent concerns:

Some parents are upset their kids who have been playing on the same team for most of their high school careers will now have to start over with a new coach and team.

DPS is comprised of six high schools including Belmont, Thurgood Marshall, Ponitz, Dunbar, Meadowdale and Stivers.

Another issue parents are raising is concern their kids won’t be able to make it to practice. Some schools release students earlier than others. For example,

Dayton Early College Academy (DECA), a charter school lets out at 3:30 p.m. Meadowdale releases at 2:30 p.m. and is rougly a 20-minute drive from DECA.

OHSAA changed the rule in 2009, however, Dayton Public Schools was admittedly not compliant. The same rule was re-approved in May of this year with a new exception:

Bylaw 4-3-1, Exception 4:

“A student enrolled in a non-traditional (alternative, magnet, career oriented, digital, specialty, etc.) school that is sponsored by a Board of Education is eligible to participate at the member school, operated by the district sponsoring the non-traditional school provided the non-traditional school does not sponsor interscholastic athletics. Each student will be counted on the EMIS report for the member high school where that student’s eligibility is vested. Students who attend non-traditional schools that are sponsored by a multiple high school district shall be assigned for interscholastic athletics to member schools within the district based on the business rules for participation that have been adopted by the Board of Directors.” To read the business rules, click here.

OHSAA’S position:

2 NEWS reached out to Roxanne Price, OHSAA Director of Compliance and received the following statement, which reads in part:>

“While there has been some change expressed in the exceptions to Bylaw 4-3-1, those changes mostly reflect the changes expressed in state law. One exception in bylaw 4-3-1 was deleted as it was no longer necessary. The language in exception 4 has changed, but those changes reflect a greater desire to define better the types of schools attended by students who do not attend a member school. We previously referred only to “alternative” schools in exception 4, and by “definition” (ORC definition) schools such as DECA are not ‘alternative’ schools. Thus, by referendum vote, the membership voted to amend the language, and as you will see from reviewing information provided by the link, we now use the term ‘non-traditional (which also includes magnet, career-oriented, digital, etc.).

In addition, we reflected in exception 4 the practice of assigning students who attend non-traditional schools…this practice is more than a decade old. What is included in regard to the Business Rules does not reflect a new practice, nor does it reflect a new rule …it is what has been a practice since the OHSAA first became aware of ‘district’ sponsored schools that did not offer participation opportunities for students. These schools existed in a few of our multiple high school districts, and many were established well before DECA. The same rule that applied to the assignment of the school for which a student would have a participation opportunity…for students who attended those schools that were established more than a decade ago, applies now. There has not been a change to assigning students to the “closest” high school. During my tenure at OHSAA, I have always been instructed and given instruction that a student’s participation opportunity as a non-enrolled student (if the participation opportunity actually exists) is at the high school closest to the parent’s residence. We simply incorporated the rules (a link) in the actual exception.”

Dayton Public School’s position:

Baker says the district appealed the exception hoping to grandfather current students, but OHSAA denied it in June.

In April 2017, OHSAA re-approved this same Business Rule (see attachment). It was discovered at that time, that DPS as well as other school districts were non-compliant with this rule, and had been for several years. In May 2017, DPS proposed to OHSAA that current students be “Grandfathered in” and incoming freshman would adhere to the rule starting Fall 2017. This proposed was denied in late June and This is very devastating news for our students, parents as well as the coaches,” wrote Baker.

2 NEWS requested a documentation of the proposal from DPS and was told the following by Baker, “As far as an appeal is concerned, A DPS senior administrator had several conversations with OHSAA requesting to “Grandfather In” students who are affected by this.”

All this comes amid a looming teacher strike that could go into effect August 11th, classes resume for the district on the 15th. Fall sports began August 1st.

“Our communication effort is ongoing, being that these students are not DPS enrolled students. We’ve done our best to communicate to the students and their families. It has been even more difficult now that DECA is no longer a DPS sponsored Community School,” wrote Baker.

Baker says the district is available to take questions and listen to concerns from parents and students.

He says to make sure DPS is compliant with OHSAA regulations the district created a district transfer/non-enrollment guide: Transfer-Nonenrolled-Guide