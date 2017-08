DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local restaurant is serving up free coffee for a community event Friday, August 11.

The Dayton Police Department is having Coffee with a Cop at The Spot.

Police officers encourage members of the community to come to the event, have a free cup of coffee and engage in conversation with them.

This event is will take place from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

Who doesn't like FREE coffee? You can grab a cup & talk to some of our officers at #CoffeeWithaCop on Fri., Aug, 11 at #TheSpot on E. Fifth pic.twitter.com/TkTu9sE4Uo — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) July 30, 2017