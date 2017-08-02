German hiker missing since 1987 found in Swiss glacier

By Published:
Hohlaub glacier

GENEVA (AP) — Police in southwestern Switzerland say they have found in an Alpine glacier the remains of a German hiker who went missing almost exactly three decades ago.

The regional Valais police department said Wednesday the remains of the unidentified man were found after two hikers last week happened upon a hand and a pair of shoes sticking out of the Hohlaub glacier.

Lab tests identified the deceased man, who was about 44 when he went missing on Aug. 11, 1987. Valais police spokesman Markus Rieder said the victim’s family has been informed.

Swiss authorities are intermittently finding the bodies of adventurers who have gone missing in Alpine ice and snow. Rieder said authorities believe global warming has increasingly caused glaciers to retreat, raising the likelihood of finding more such human remains.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s