Man hospitalized after van hits light pole in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hospitalized after his van hit a light pole and flipped on its side on a Dayton street.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Troy and Leo Streets.

Police say a man lost control of the van. It ran off the road and hit a light pole.

The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Police did not release the man’s condition.

Police say alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash.

Troy Street was shut down in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene.