Man who threatened military members gets 20 years prison

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man who pleaded guilty to charges involving threatening U.S. military members online on behalf of the Islamic State group has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Terrence McNeil was sentenced Wednesday in Cleveland. He pleaded guilty earlier to charges of solicitation to commit a crime of violence and making threatening interstate communications. Other charges were dismissed.

FBI officials say McNeil posted a file on his Tumblr page in September 2015 containing names and addresses of military personnel. They say the 24-year-old Akron man urged Islamic State supporters to behead those mentioned in the file.

McNeil’s attorney acknowledges the seriousness of the charges but points out McNeil had no criminal history. Attorney Nathan Ray says he believes McNeil “got in over his head.”

