Mortuary shut down after inspection finds mold, maggots

CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio crematory has been shut down by the state after several unrefrigerated bodies were found to be decomposing, including one covered partly in mold, another that had begun to mummify and a third that was being eaten by maggots.

The Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors voted Monday to suspend the license of Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle.

The board says an inspector visited the mortuary last week after receiving a complaint. Upon arrival, he noted a slight odor of decomposition coming from a garage door that was slightly ajar.

Inside he found two coolers not functioning. The board’s report says seven bodies were not embalmed and not refrigerated properly. One had been at the facility since February.

The mortuary did not respond to a request for comment.

