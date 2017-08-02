Siri extends streak to 38 in Dragons loss to the Loons

Dayton, Ohio—The Great Lakes Loons broke a 2-2 tie with six runs over the final three innings as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 8-2 on Wednesday night. The game was the start to a three-game series and the opener to a seven-game home stand.

Dayton’s Jose Siri extended his hitting streak to 38 straight games in his final at-bat of the night to a roaring ovation from the crowd at Fifth Third Field. Siri reached on an infield single in the eighth inning. Siri broke the all-time Midwest League record on Monday night that had stood for 40 years, surpassing the 35-game hitting streak of Tony Toups of the Waterloo Indians in 1977.

The Dragons built a 2-1 lead with two runs in the second, scoring their first run on an error and then taking the lead on Malik Collymore’s solo home run to left. But Great Lakes tied the game in the fifth and then scored two runs in three consecutive innings starting in the seventh.

Dragons starting pitcher Alex Webb pitched well and was not involved in the decision. He worked six innings and allowed two runs on only three hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Dragons relievers Carlos Machorro (2-2), Dauri Moreta, and Aaron Fossas each worked one inning and allowed two runs. Machorro was charged with the loss.

The Dragons finished with seven hits by seven different players. Siri’s single in the eighth was ground ball that deflected off the pitcher before Loons second baseman Moises Perez made a barehanded pickup and quick throw, but the speedy Siri easily was safe at first as the fans erupted in support of the smiling Siri.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-25, 54-54) host the Loons on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani will start for the Dragons as he returns from an elbow injury. DeSclafani has not pitched in the Major Leagues in 2017 but made a rehab start for the Dragons on Saturday in Fort Wayne when he tossed four scoreless innings. The Thursday Great Lakes starter will be Jordan Sheffield (2-7, 3.84).