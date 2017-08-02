Students and parents concerned about DPS teacher strike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Just one day after teachers voted to strike if a new contract cannot be negotiated with the school board, Dayton mother Janine Jenista says: “I personally am not going to send my children to school.”

And it’s not only parents who are concerned. Her son, Wesley added: “If we don’t have a teacher, we can’t learn.”

Teachers will be back at the negotiation table Thursday alongside the school board and a federal mediator.

Dayton Public Schools says they’re hiring some 600 substitute teachers to take over if the strike happens.

Dayton Education Association president David Romick said he’s still hoping a resolution will be reached.

“That’s still the overall goal,” Romick said. “While I can’t speak specifically to the issues, we do look forward to sitting back down with the representative from the board and hopefully getting some movement on these issues and getting this thing hashed out before school begins.”

Those issues include: better salaries and the structure of the school day.

DPS superintendent Rhonda Corr has said she’s optimistic about negotiations – adding: “There is nothing more I want than to avert a strike.”

There are more than 13,000 children in the DPS school system. The ongoing ordeal has been a big concern to parents and students who say both sides need to figure it out.

“The grown-ups in this situation really need to push forward to do better for our children,” Jenista said. “It should have never come to this point.”

A group of students banded together outside DPS administrative offices today, in solidarity.

From Montessori to middle school, the kids said they want their teachers back on the job.

Amria, a teacher’s daughter who attend’s Stiver’s School of the Arts, said: “Teachers – they deserve what they deserve. They deserve a lot of good things that they don’t get now.”

Her schoolmate Nia added: “I want to have the teachers who are actually on my schedule – not substitutes that I don’t know who they are.”

Wesley’s sister, Sophia of Horace Mann Elementary said: “[Teachers} being there on the first day is really important for [students] to know that hey – this is my teacher. This is who I’m going to have.”

Clara of River’s Edge Montessori added: “I think that our teachers really matter. they are helping the next generation.”

The school board and the Education Association also have meetings scheduled for August 7th and August 9th.