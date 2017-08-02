What to know about Ohio’s upcoming sales tax holiday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some state legislators and shoppers, alike, call the first weekend in August a holiday. From midnight Friday to 11:59pm Sunday, a state law exempts some items from sales tax.

Wednesday, State Representative Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) touted the legislation at the Dayton mall Target store.

“The intent of the legislature from the beginning was to create a ‘black Friday effect’ in the summer when retail stores typically see a little slower numbers than during the holiday season,” said Represenative Antani.

Lawmakers intentionally designed the tax free holiday to fall during back-to-school shopping season.

The sales tax exemption applies to school supplies under $20 and to clothing items, including shoes and diapers, under $75. There is no cap on the number of items you can buy, and many of the same deals apply to online shopping if you have an Ohio shipping address.

Critics of the law worry the state could miss out on sales tax revenue over the busy weekend, but supporters say an influx of shoppers will spend more in the community and other taxes could make up for any lost sales revenue.

Gordon Gough, the CEO for the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants said consumers may cross state lines to take advantage of the deals.

“They’re also buying gasoline and other items and we’re creating other economic activity,” Gough said. “And we know stores are going to have more employees working, which is an increase in the state income tax, local income tax and then obviously the gross sales of every store will paying additional commercial activity tax.”

Gough also said the tax-free holiday boosted sales for many stores over the 2 previous years. Many recorded a 5-10 percent increase over the weekend.

Target store manager Jennifer Walters said her store increased its sales by double-digit percentages each year.

Ohio’s tax-free weekend is among 16 states with similar exemptions across the country. The law is a temporary measure that applies the state’s 2017-2018 biennium, though some lawmakers like Representative Antani hope to make it permanent law with the same draw as post-Thanksgiving day sales.

You can find more information about specific eligible items here.