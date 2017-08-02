Wheelchair Gives Disabled Rescue a New Leash on Life

Published:

A new set of wheels has Diamond the dog charging full speed ahead.

Robin Starr, CEO of Richmond SPCA in Virginia says Diamond, who was rescued from Kuwait, had suffered a traumatic injury, that severed her spine, paralyzing her from the waist down. She’d also lost part of her back leg.

So Starr and the SPCA offered to rescue her. Diamond arrived in the U.S. in March. After visiting with specialists, and weeks of physical therapy, Diamond was fitted for a custom wheelchair.

“When we first put her in the wheelchair, she didn’t know what on earth this was and she stood there unmoving,” said Starr. “Now we have to be sure we have a leash on her to keep her from outrunning us.”

