XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Xenia Police are investigating a reported shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1600 block of W. Second St.

When police arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound.

Police aren’t releasing any details on the shooting or the condition of the victim.

