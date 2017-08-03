2 NEWS announces the pet adoption drive ‘Clear The Shelters’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS is happy to announce the return of the pet adoption campaign, Clear the Shelters.

Launching this month and culminating with Clear the Shelters day on Saturday, August 19, the third annual nationwide pet adoption campaign will include the participation of two local animal shelters in the Miami Valley.

SICSA Pet Adoption Center and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton are participating in the event and 2 NEWS will be at both locations on Saturday, August 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 pm.

2 NEWS also unveiled a new social media campaign that compliments Clear the Shelters efforts: #LoveMyPet. To join the Clear the Shelters social media campaign, you can simply post a photo of your favorite pet, list your reasons for loving your pet, and upload your post and photo to their social media channels using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #LoveMyPet.

You can also access a new #ClearTheShelters filter that lets you easily share pet photos across social platforms. The social media campaign will conclude on August 19.

For more information about the pet adoption campaign, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #LoveMyPet.