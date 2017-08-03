Bonefish Grill

Fresh Caribbean Dayboat Scallops

Ingredients:

5 each Fresh Dayboat Sea Scallops

1 tsp Blackening spice

2 oz. Canola oil

1 ½ oz. Pineapple Salsa

¾ oz. Vanilla Rum Butter Sauce

Top with Toasted coconut

Directions:

Heat non-stick skillet on medium high.

Pat scallops dry and season with blackening spice on both sides.

Add canola oil to pan.

Add scallops, not touching, do not stir or move.

Sear scallops for 2 minutes, turn and sear for 2 more minutes.

Drain excess oil and remove pan from heat.

Arrange scallops over rice and pour pineapple salsa over each scallop.

Spoon vanilla rum butter sauce over the scallops and rice.

Garnish with toasted coconut

Vanilla Rum Butter Sauce

Ingredients:

¼ cup Lemon butter reduction

1 oz. Vanilla extract

¼ cup Meyers Rum

2 ½ sticks Unsalted butter

1/8 tablespoon Kosher salt

Lemon Butter Reduction:

3 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons grated lemon rind

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Stir together melted butter and grated lemon rind and lemon juice until blended.

Directions:

Heat sauce pan over medium heat.

Add lemon butter reduction, vanilla extract and rum and mix well.

Bring to a simmer and reduce heat for 3-4 minutes until the alcohol is reduced.

Add butter slowly and mix well.

Strain and then add salt. Mix well.

Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients:

Canola oil

¼ cup Red onion, diced

1 cup Pineapple, diced

¼ cup Red bell pepper, diced

2 tablespoons Sweet chili sauce

1 teaspoon Cream of coconut

1 teaspoon Lime juice

¼ teaspoon Kosher salt

2 tablespoons Green onions

2 tablespoons Cilantro, chopped

Directions:

Heat canola oil over medium high heat.

Add diced red onion and sauté until tender.

Transfer onions to a mixing bowl and add all ingredients.

Mix well and serve.

PR RECIPE The Fresh Watermelon Martini

Ingredients: Volume:

Your Favorite Vodka 1.5 oz

Cucumber Slices 2 each

Fresh Watermelon 2 cubes

Simple Syrup .25 oz

Fresh Sour Mix .50 oz

Procedure:

Combine the watermelon cubes, cucumber slices and simple syrup in a glass and muddle well. Add your favorite vodka, and fresh sour mix. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass! Garnish with frozen watermelon cubes or a fresh cucumber slice.

Secrets to Shake it Up:

§ Really impress your friends by making your own refreshing cucumber vodka! Slice a cucumber and place in your favorite vodka and allow to infuse for 24- 48 hours.

§ If you like your cocktails on the sweeter side add a bit more simple syrup.

§ Like Margaritas? Substitute Tequila for Vodka and increase your sour mix to 1.5 ounce, shake and strain over ice into a glass with a salt rim!