BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A popular restaurant at The Greene is back to normal operations Thursday after a sprinkler malfunction.

The Cheesecake factory only served drinks and cheesecake on Monday after the fire alarm system activated the sprinklers.

The restaurant was closed Tuesday and Wednesday but it is now open from 11:30 a.m.- 11:00 p.m.

