Children hospitalized after YMCA chemical spill

Emergency personnel in North Carolina said it was sodium hypochlorite which leaked at a YMCA, leading to an evacuation and sending six children to area hospitals.

A statement from Durham police said the chemical was released about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown YMCA. Six of the 40 children evacuated were taken to local hospitals in serious condition, while 34 children and two adults were treated for non-serious injuries, the statement said.

According to police, those transported were exhibiting symptoms such as vomiting, respiratory illness and skin and eye irritation.

Durham police said there were at least 35 children and adults in the pool at the downtown YMCA when the leak occurred.

Durham Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said there was a report of a leak in the disinfection system, and a hazardous materials team was on the scene trying to determine how to stop it. Initial reports indicated it was a chlorine leak.

A tent was set up outside the YMCA to evaluate people who may have been overcome by fumes. Children attending day camp at the YMCA were moved to a different branch.