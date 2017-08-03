Dayton Public Schools, teachers union end mediation without agreement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Negotiations to finalize a deal between Dayton Public Schools and its teachers’ union ended without an agreement Thursday.

School board leaders and Dayton Education Association representatives, along with a federal mediator, spent nine hours behind closed doors to try and negotiate a new contract.

The two sides were kept in separate locations, within the same building, as a federal mediators walked back and forth addressing contract items in dispute.

Sticking points include pay, benefits and job security. Union members told 2 NEWS items like thumbprints to clock in and out, lengthening the school day and cutting planning periods are also up for discussion. The DEA represents over 1,000 teachers and education professionals.

Superintendent Rhonda Corr said schools will open on August 15. If there is a strike, the plan is to hire 600 substitutes teachers to instruct their 13,000+ students.

After receiving the strike notice, the district contracted with Huffmaster Crisis Resolution LLC, at a cost of $148,000, to troubleshoot and make preparations should their teachers end up picketing. It’s unclear if Huffmaster or Parallel Education Division, the company that currently provides subs for the district, will fill the 600 positions.

District leaders and union reps are expected to return to the table on Monday and Wednesday.