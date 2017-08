XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire at a Xenia apartment building has left some people without a place to stay.

The fire started just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday at an apartment complex on Stelton Road.

Fire officials say the fire started in the bathroom of one of the apartments. Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly.

Some of the apartments must be vacated due to smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.