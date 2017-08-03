Man with hand injury taken to hospital after a fire in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Officers say one man with a hand injury was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a house fire started in Harrison Township Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the call around noon between N. Dixie Drive and Neva Drive.

Officers say the fire spread from the porch area in to the second story of the house.

Police say the road will be closed until 1:30 p.m.

We will bring you the latest information on this developing story on WDTN.com.