Krispy Kreme making a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup doughnut

By Published:
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Doughnut/Krispy Kreme

(WKRG) — Just when you thought it was a good idea to finally stick to that New Year’s diet resolution, Krispy Kreme drops this one on you. They are teaming up with Reese’s to make a peanut butter doughnut, which according to their website:

The REESE’S® Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.

The doughnuts were reportedly rolled out first in Australia. They’ll be available for a limited time at select locations this Friday. Want to get one? Find your closest Krispy Kreme by clicking here.

They will absolutely wreck your diet though. We won’t ruin it for you, but if you’d like the lowdown on fat and calories, you can get the nutritional rundown by clicking here.

