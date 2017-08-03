Looming DPS strike has parents worried about athletics

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After nearly 9 hours of negotiating today, still no deal between Dayton teachers and the Dayton School Board. With a strike looming, some parents are now wondering what will happen to fall sports.

If teachers do decide to strike, it’s unclear as to what’ll happen to DPS athletics. That’s because many coaches are also teachers so if they decide to strike they would not be able to coach. That has some parents feeling uneasy about their child’s future on the field and in the classroom.

“Are they going to have a chance to play?,” DPS parent Lorenzo Burke Jr. said. “Is the season going to take place?”

Questions Burke hopes to get answers to soon because his son is currently a senior, playing football for at Ponitz Career and Technology Center.

“As a senior you want them to get their plays because some of it involves the possibility of receiving scholarships later on,” Burke said. “Even if it’s not a full scholarship or partial so you just kind of worry.”

With negotiations still on-going between the Dayton Education Association and the Dayton School Board, final decisions on sports have yet to be made. Many coaches are also DPS teachers, which means if they decide to go on strike, they would not be able to coach. Meaning assistant coaches or substitutes–who aren’t certified teachers–may be asked to fill-in.

“They know a little bit about sports,” Burke said. “They don’t know enough about the league. They don’t know enough about Ponitz and so the coaches who are actually teachers in this district, if they were to go on strike it would be detrimental to our children.”

Burke–who’s son comes from a two parent household–is worried about other kids if the season is cancelled. Because he says some rely on sports to stay out of trouble.

“If they don’t have an opportunity to express their anger in sports,” Burke said. “They are going to use other avenues to express those angers.”