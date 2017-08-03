Man suffers head injury after crash in Greenville

By Published:

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A man suffered a head injury after a two-vehicle crash in Greenville.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of State Route 49 and County Home Road.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says a man was driving a pickup northwest on S.R. 49 when he slowed down to make a left turn onto County Home Road.

Another man driving a Chevy Camaro rear-ended the truck.

The man driving the Camaro was taken to Wayne Healthcare with a head injury. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says the man who was hurt was not wearing his seatbelt.

The man driving the pickup truck was treated at the scene and released.

The driver of the Camaro was cited for assured clear distance.

Greenville Township Fire and Rescue assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s