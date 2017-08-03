Man suffers head injury after crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A man suffered a head injury after a two-vehicle crash in Greenville.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of State Route 49 and County Home Road.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says a man was driving a pickup northwest on S.R. 49 when he slowed down to make a left turn onto County Home Road.

Another man driving a Chevy Camaro rear-ended the truck.

The man driving the Camaro was taken to Wayne Healthcare with a head injury. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says the man who was hurt was not wearing his seatbelt.

The man driving the pickup truck was treated at the scene and released.

The driver of the Camaro was cited for assured clear distance.

Greenville Township Fire and Rescue assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.