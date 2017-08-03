Man’s death being investigated as possible lightning strike

BREWSTER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether an 82-year-old Ohio man found dead in a field behind his house was struck by lightning.

The Repository reports the body of Richard Lutes, of Brewster, was found Wednesday afternoon by his wife. Authorities say Lutes was outside during a brief storm that rolled over Stark County in northeast Ohio.

A coroner’s investigator says Lutes had a lesion on his chest that could have been caused by lightning.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office is expected to determine the cause of Lutes’ death on Thursday.

Brewster is about 60 miles south of downtown Cleveland.